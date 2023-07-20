Kim Kardashian Says She’s “At Peace” With Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is ready to start her next chapter. On the July 20 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder’s divorce from ex-husband Kanye West was finalized after seven years of marriage and a long divorce that included many controversies, including West’s anti-Jewish comments and Instagram posts targeted against her family. Speaking in a confessional, Kardashian said she was “really at peace” with her marriage ending, but got emotional when talking about the items and memories that defined how she knew the rapper.

On the day that her divorce was finalized, Kardashian happened to be going through her storage units, which included much of West’s archives. She went through many of West’s merch samples, Yeezy designs, and personal clothes, deciding which items to donate, keep for their four children, and even keep for herself. “There’s so many amazing things that came out of my marriage and my divorce,” she said. “I’ve kept every single Yeezy. For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye that I know.” But this time, she’s refusing to cry over it. “I’m definitely not gonna cry off this makeup,” she quipped.

“I would never take back any of the hard things that have happened or any of the hard times,” she continued. “I love my life. But it’s time to do something different, and I just need a minute. The memories, it’s sad.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2020. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Kardashian went on to explain how sentimental her and West’s archives are, and why they’ll continue to mean a lot to their family even after their split. “This is my time capsule of the best times,” she said. “The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks and that’s what’s hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them. I had the best dad in the entire world, so I would never want to take that experience away from my kids.”

The star has been open about how hard it’s been watching West turn into a person she no longer knows in light of his public outbursts. In the second episode of Season 3, she worried about how to protect their children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — from his actions. “I never comment, I never post,” she told her mom Kris Jenner. “All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the f*ck to call it, are going to be much more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be, and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate it.”

She concluded her look back at the archives by acknowledging that she also needed to make some room for new things. “I’m so glad that I have the space and the place to keep it all, and it’s so fun to go through,” she said. “But I’m also in this purging phase where it’s good to get rid of some things, and time to make new memories.”