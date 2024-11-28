Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are giving their four kids a childhood that’s anything but ordinary. The young Wests were born into a family where their life is constantly documented for the public, and cameos in Ye’s music videos were all but inevitable. With the new “Bomb” video, daughters North and Chicago got to go on a wild ride without brothers Saint and Psalm.

“Bomb” comes from the album Vultures 2, released in August by Ye and Ty Dolla Sign as the superduo ¥$. It features rapper Yuno Miles as well as 11-year-old North and 6-year-old Chicago. Since both girls showcase their budding rap skills on the track, it was fitting to see them in the video.

The concept is perhaps best described as Monsters, Inc.-meets-Mad Max. In the “Bomb” music video, two Tesla cybertrucks race across a desert landscape with a group of monsters in hot pursuit. We see separate close-ups of the supposed drivers, North and Chicago, both looking completely unfazed by the situation.

Fans commented on the strange setup on YouTube, with one writing, “this is something that i’d see in a dream and wake up not being able to fully explain.” Another added, “bro was definitely on galaxy gas when they made this.”

Though fan reviews of the song and video weren’t so positive, Kardashian showed her pride in her kids. She posted the video to social media on its release day, encouraging her followers to watch it. “BOMB ft. North West & Chicago West,” she wrote.

A Dream Collaboration

For North, it seems like “Bomb” was a dream collaboration. When Kardashian interviewed her daughter for Interview magazine in October, North said Yuno Miles was her favorite rapper. She also highlighted her love for Japan, and in the song, she raps some lyrics in Japanese.

Saying Japan is her favorite place to travel, North explained that she loves “everything” about it there, including that “everybody’s style is on point.” She added, “Japan is just like, ‘Ohayo gozaimasu. Konnichiwa,’” echoing the greetings she uses on “Bomb.”

Being in the music video likely also appealed to North in another way. For Interview, she noted that she doesn’t like when paparazzi take photos of her. However, she likes it better when she has more control in the situation. “If I’m ready, if I’m not tired, if my outfit’s good, I’m like, ‘Okay, I could take a picture,’” she said.

Let’s hope all of those conditions were met in “Bomb.”