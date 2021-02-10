Do not play with Kim Kardashian. She wants you to know that, yes, North West painted that mountain landscape. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a snapshot of her eldest daughter, North, 7, with a creation from her kiddie art class: an oil painting of a snow-capped mountain rising above a scenic lake setting. The Bob Ross incarnate signed the artwork with her name at the bottom right corner (complete with a smiley face) and it went viral shortly thereafter, with many questioning whether North actually painted it. Kardashian has since hit back at the claims, reiterating that her daughter did, in fact, paint it.

Kardashian slammed the “grown adults” questioning the validity of her child’s painting in a lengthy Instagram story on Feb. 9. “Don’t play with me when it comes to my children,” she began the message in caps lock. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone."

The Skims founder then turned her attention to the adults in the “media” and “social media” debating whether or not North actually painted the piece: “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!" Kardashian concluded the story with a return to all caps and a resounding “North West painted that” and “periodt.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In her series of stories, Kardashian also shared a throwback to some of the artwork that husband Kanye West — with whom she also shares children Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 — created as a child.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On TikTok, too, a user named Camryn came to North’s defense and said that, yes, she really painted that, and she had the receipts to prove it: Her mother is North’s art teacher. Camryn shared a photo of her younger self with the same painting and explained, “My mom taught me how to paint this and she taught North how to paint the same one just two weeks ago,” Camryn said. “She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone who comes through her classes starts with this exact painting when they’re starting out.”

So, in conclusion, yeah, North West painted that.