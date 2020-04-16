It's official: North West is in charge of the Kardashian-West household. Kim Kardashian revealed North West is running the house during this period of self-imposed quarantine. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has tried to even hide from her kids just so she can have some "me" time, because she says they won't leave her alone when she needs a moment. But, as fans have seen multiple times in the past week, she's not all that successful.

"I can't get away from her," Kardashian joked about North in an interview with Refinery29 published on April 15. "She's running the house, or so she thinks she is." Based on an April 10 makeup tutorial Kardashian did from home, it's clear North is, in fact, running the show. Kardashian's eldest child with Kanye West randomly pops up throughout the video, and she definitely knows how to push her mother's buttons buttons. At one point, the KKW Beauty founder says to the camera, "I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone." North, still lingering by, can be heard off camera, yelling, "Hey, that's mean!" Kardashian then says to North in an authoritative tone, while also trying not to laugh, "North, can I please just do my little tutorial? It's all I want to do, is one little fun thing for myself."

Kim Kardashian West on YouTube

Clearly, North didn't get her mom's message, because she also crashed the recent PSA Kardashian filmed about the importance of social distancing. The public service announcement was posted on the Office of the Governor of California's Twitter on April 13 and, well, Kardashian couldn't even post the serious message without the 6-year-old interrupting.

North has always been one to steal the spotlight, so her quarantine antics are no surprise. But, there's no doubt Kardashian is ready, just like everyone else, for social distancing to end so she can finally have a moment to herself, and maybe reclaim control of her house.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.