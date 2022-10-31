Kim Kardashian knows how to be the life of the party — even when she’s not dressed for the part. On Oct. 30, the Kardashians star dressed as X-Men super-villain Mystique for Halloween, complete with dazzling blue face paint and head-to-toe scales. As part of her night out, she went to Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday soiree... which was not a costume party, much to her surprise.

Kardashian showed off her blunder by sharing a photo with Ross, who is decked out in a glittering red gown and pearls, on her Instagram Story, making for a hilarious contrast. “That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party!” she captioned the photo. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross.” The birthday girl didn’t seem to mind Kardashian breaking the dress code, resharing their selfie on her own Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Luckily, Kardashian’s stunning Halloween costume didn’t go to waste. After Ross’ dinner, she made her way to an actual costume party where she posed with Diddy, who was just as dedicated as her by dressing as Heath Ledger’s Joker, complete with clown make-up and the character’s iconic jagged red lip. “Never broke character,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

Obviously, the SKIMS founder wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to bring it over Halloween weekend. Kendall Jenner went as Jessie from Toy Story, while her sister Kylie had multiple costumes, posing as both the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Kardashian also shared footage from her family Halloween party on her joint TikTok account with daughter North West, which showed Khloé Kardashian in a cat costume and Kourtney Kardashian dressed as the Bride of Chucky, matching her husband Travis Barker’s Chucky costume. However, 9-year-old North would’ve easily won the family costume contest as the scariest alien-bug creature you’ve ever seen, made possible with her jaw-dropping face prosthetics and special effects makeup. Clearly, the Kardashian kids are learning how to dominate Halloween while they’re young.