Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Against Kanye West's Anti-Jewish Comments

Amid their separation and estrangement, Kim Kardashian is not keeping quiet about her ex-husband’s latest controversial comments. After Kanye “Ye” West made anti-Jewish statements on his Instagram and in public interviews, Kardashian took to social media to condemn racist comments directed at the Jewish community at large.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” an Instagram Story posted to her page on Oct. 24 began. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

While her Story did not directly address West for his actions in recent weeks, it is the latest public disapproval of his statements: West was dropped by his talent agency CAA, fashion house Balenciaga severed ties with his Yeezy brand, and his appearances on multiple podcasts (Revolt TV’s Drink Champs) and television shows (LeBron James’s The Shop) have either been taken down or never released after he spouted hate speech in his appearances. Bustle has reached out to Kanye West for comment and did not hear back at the time of publication.

@kimkardashian Instagram

A completed documentary from production company MCR was also shelved in response to these comments with the filmmakers releasing a statement saying they “cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” Meanwhile, his longtime collaborator Adidas announced they were reviewing their partnership after West displayed “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week. On the now-removed episode of Drink Champs the rapper said that he could make these comments and “Adidas can’t drop me.” As of this reporting, the German sportswear company has not yet cut ties.

Variety also reported that streams for West’s music have plummeted in the wake of his hate speech. Airplay for his music dropped by 13% and some radio stations have stopped playing his music completely.

West’s statements, which were originally posted to his social media pages, were also removed from Twitter and Instagram after the content was reviewed and deemed in violation of the tech companies’ respective policies. West’s accounts have also been restricted following those violations.

Other members of the Kardashian/Jenner family have also shared sentiments supporting the Jewish community. Kim’s mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all shared coordinated posts simply stating, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”