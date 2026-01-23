This year marks a decade since Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift first clashed over Kanye West’s song “Famous,” beginning a feud that would have pop-culture reverberations for years to come. But even through all the drama, Kardashian has never denied Swift’s musical chops — or herself the pleasure of listening to them.

During a Jan. 21 appearance on the Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, Khloé Kardashian said she thought people might be “surprised” to find that her sister listens to Swift. However, Kim was chill about the fact. “I have some of her older songs in my playlist,” she confirmed. “I’ve always thought she’s a super talented, great artist.”

While the sisters didn’t delve into further details — they moved onto country music, and Kim confirmed she’s a “Shania Twain girlie” — Khloé was right to suggest fans might be shook by the revelation. After all, there’s some baggage here.

To recap: Kardashian told GQ in June 2016 that Swift “totally approved” the line in “Famous” where West name-drops Swift: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.” Swift contended that West never played the song for her and never said he’d refer to her as “that bitch” in the song.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The following month, Kardashian released private video footage of Swift and West’s phone conversation, but as Swift noted, West did not mention the “bitch” line. (In fact, in extended footage of the call leaked in 2020, Swift said she was glad West wasn’t “mean” and didn’t call her something like a “stupid, dumb bitch.”)

Even though Swift’s version of events was seemingly supported by the video, she faced backlash — a theme she’d explore a year later on Reputation, whose snake imagery echoed Kardashian’s use of snake emojis in an apparent subtweet about the singer.

Where The Women Stand Today

As Kardashian told her sister, she has no problem listening to Swift. In fact, in a sweet 2023 video, she and her daughter, North West, danced and lip-synced along to “Shake It Off.”

But there may still be some “Bad Blood” from Swift’s perspective. That same year, she told Time in her Person of the Year interview that the 2016 controversy “took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”

As she explained, “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

In 2024, fans speculated that Swift’s Tortured Poets song “thanK you aIMee” was a diss track about Kardashian. Only the letters K, I, and M are capitalized in the song’s title, and the lyrics describe the “bronze spray-tanned statue” of an old bully. She tells the subject of her song that she changed their name “and any real defining clues,” but predicts that “one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.” (Of course, as Kardashian noted, she tends to stick to Swift’s older stuff.)