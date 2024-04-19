Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department rollout came with a highly theorized (but still shocking) double album surprise — and fans think one of the new songs, “thanK you aIMee,” is about Kim Kardashian.

If you went to sleep before 2 a.m. on the morning of April 19, you probably woke up and read Swift’s double album explanation with bleary eyes. “This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up,” she wrote. “There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed.”

In other words, if “thanK you aIMee” is about Swift and Kardashian’s highly publicized drama (more on that in a bit), it doesn’t necessarily mean she wants to keep the feud going. In fact, the “thanK you aiMee” lyrics explain that she’s grateful for past beef, in a roundabout way.

The Crafty Title

The most obvious clue about the subject of Swift’s new song is the title — which is all lowercase, except for three letters that just so happen to spell out “KIM.” No other songs on The Tortured Poets Department follow that jumbled title convention, so fans quickly picked up on the apparent hint. One listener on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Kim and North West might have a “Wait, is this f*cking play about us?” moment when listening to the song.

