Although reality television is what first launched her to superstardom, Kim Kardashian has revealed that she’s open to a life away from the cameras. Speaking at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, April 25, the SKIMS founder opened up about her successful business ventures and her involvement in the criminal justice reform movement. When asked if she would ever step away from reality TV in favor of another career path, Kardashian disclosed that she “would be just as happy being an attorney full time.”

Kardashian began studying law back in 2019 and passed the first-year law students' examination (commonly referred to as the “baby bar”) in December 2021. “The journey just really opened up my eyes so much,” the reality star told TIME100 moderator Poppy Harlow. “It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”

Kardashian added that she hopes her criminal justice reform efforts will become her life’s “most meaningful” work. “I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney.”

Inspired by her late father, O.J. Simpson’s attorney Robert Kardashian, the SKKN founder decided to pursue law after taking on criminal justice reform work in 2017, when she helped free Alice Marie Johnson from prison — who faced a life sentence for a first-time drug offense.

In 2018, Kardashian continued her prison reform work when she persuaded former President Donald Trump to pass the First Step Act. As mentioned, she passed the “baby bar” exam a few years later in 2021. In a statement at the time, the reality star shared that her law school journey “wasn’t easy.”

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter. “For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me.”