It’s official: the “groutfit” (read: gray outfit) is back. Back in 2015, Kim Kardashian helped popularize the gray-on-gray style with countless outings in the desaturated look, before it was dubbed cheugy in recent years. Now, she’s ready to resurrect the monochromatic trend and make it chic again.

Since March, the Skims founder started harkening back to her former go-to look, and yesterday, the mogul proved that the groutfit is staying in her fashion repertoire. To attend The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the KUWTK alum wore a spicy version of the look with a simple gray bandeau top and a cement-toned Rick Owens maxi skirt from the label’s Spring 2023 collection, complete with a saucy thigh-high ruched slit. The end result? A masterclass on the bra-as-outerwear trend.

Kardashian merchandised the co-ord set with strappy silver René Caovilla sandals and statement silver accessories — including a cuff bracelet and an oversized vintage statement silver choker from Dior’s 2003 line. She kept the rest of her look neutral with sleek straight hair, brown smoky eye makeup, and a neutral lip.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian was joined by her eldest daughter, North West, to present her hairstylist Chris Appleton with the Hair of the Year Award. For her part, the young fashionista also turned out at the event in a black suit with flared pants and a diamond necklace.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Talk about a mother and daughter slay.