How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s Rumored Relationship

Kanye West and Irina Shayk seem to have Kim Kardashian’s blessing. “Kim is fine with Kanye dating,” a source told People on July 19. “She just wants him to be happy.” The rapper was first spotted with the supermodel last month when the rumored couple reportedly flew to France to celebrate his 44th birthday. “Kanye is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy,” the insider continued. “They have been spending time together as a family.” Bustle has reached out to Kim and Kanye’s reps for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Kardashian’s support for the rumored pair comes shortly after People reported that West and Shayk are “still very much dating” on July 16. “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye,” a source told the magazine after rumors surfaced that the model friend-zoned the rapper and turned down an invitation to Paris. “That’s just not true,” the source revealed. “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours.”

Their visit to France last month, however, was reportedly a success. “Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina,” a source told the outlet at the time. “They will date long distance,” a separate source said, confirming that Shayk will remain in New York while the “Famous” rapper continues to co-parent his children in Los Angeles. Kardashian and West share four kids together — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Speculation that the rapper and model were dating began at the end of May, when an anonymous tip was posted by the Instagram account DeuxMoi. After sharing the rumor, a second source reportedly slid into their DMs to clarify that while West may have tried “courting” Shayk, they were ultimately just friends. The situation got a little stickier when a third person messaged DeuxMoi to say that they were “definitely dating.” West and Shayk still have not addressed the rumors.

According to reports, Kardashian didn’t believe the rumors at first. “Kim doesn’t buy into the Irina rumors at all,” a source told The Sun. “To her, it’s some attention seeking no one who tried to piggyback some clout off their wedding anniversary.” The insider added that the Skims founder is “not at all bothered” by the rumors and that “no one in her circle appears to care or believe it.” “Even if it is true, I doubt she’ll even be upset at this point,” the source said.

Now that the KKW Beauty founder is reportedly “fine” with West and Shayk’s relationship, it’s clear that it’s the right time for them all to move on. Page Six first reported that the musician split from the reality star on Jan. 6, and their divorce was apparently in the works for quite some time. Shayk, for her part, has been single ever since calling it quits with actor Bradley Cooper in 2019. The couple was together for roughly four years and they share a four-year-old daughter.

Funny enough, Shayk and West have known each other long before Cooper ever entered the picture. In 2010, the model was featured in West’s music video for his song “Power.” That same year, he name-dropped her in a track called “Christian Dior Denim Flow.” “I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen,” the lyrics read. And now that the rumored pair is reportedly still going strong, who knows? Maybe Shayk will make it into more of West’s songs in the future.