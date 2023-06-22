When it comes to the Kardashian family, it appears the apples don’t fall far from their tree, as the offspring of sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé have had no issue taking center stage in Hulu’s The Kardashian’s Season 3. Throughout the latest season, viewers have witnessed North West’s hilarious pranks on her aunt “Koko” and family matriarch Kris Jenner, while the youngster’s siblings have also made some memorable appearances — the most recent of which occurred during the show’s June 22 episode, that saw Kim fly out her four children to Milan, Italy, for her Ciao Kim runway show with Dolce & Gabbana.

After showing off her collection on the runway, Kim rushed backstage to get her children’s opinion on the Fashion Week presentation, asking: “Where are the kids? What did you think, guys?” After pressing 4-year-old Psalm for his thoughts, 7-year-old Saint interjected, telling his mother “Mom... I didn’t like it.” A visibly shocked Kim then promptly responded “Oh stop it,” before Saint added: “I loved it!”

Saint’s glowing review likely came as a welcome relief to Kim, who described her presentation as “super emotional.” Speaking in a confessional, Khloé also had nothing but kind words to say about her sister’s efforts, declaring that “Kim f****** killed it.”

Meanwhile, family matriarch Kris Jenner also gushed: “Kim is a superstar. I don’t know what she’s gonna do next and I’m just so damn proud of her.”

However, not everyone was quite so enthusiastic about Kim’s collaboration with the fashion house. Speaking in the episode, sister Kourtney — who teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana for her 2022 wedding to Travis Barker — said she felt that her “wedding moment was taken away from her” following the debut of Kim’s D&G collection.