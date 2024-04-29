King Charles Just Broke A Medieval Royal Family Tradition

King Charles is breaking a centuries-old royal tradition. On April 23, the British monarch appointed new members to the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in the United Kingdom.

First introduced by King Edward III in medieval times, the royal service is held within the grounds of Windsor Castle, and sees the reigning King or Queen select new members to the Order of the Garter to recognize those who “have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.”

In 2024, Charles kept the tradition, honoring Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Air Chief Marshal Lord Peach, and the Right Honourable Lord Kakkar.

During the service, the monarch also named the Duchess of Gloucester as a Royal Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter — making her the first non-blood royal, who wasn’t married to the King or the heir to the throne, to be appointed to the position.

The Duchess of Gloucester is the wife of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Prince Richard. She works as a full-time member of the royal family, supporting more than 60 charities in aid of the arts, military, sports, health, education, and more.

As stated on the royal family’s official website, the Duchess also travels “extensively across the UK and overseas to undertake hundreds of engagements.” She also regularly appears at annual royal events including Trooping the Colour, and King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation in May 2023.

This isn’t the only long-standing tradition broken by senior royals as of late. Before opening to the public in the summer of 2024, King Charles announced that the once-private quarters of Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, would open their doors to visitors for the first time in history.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have also been making their own royal rules. On April 23, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new portrait of their son Prince Louis in celebration of his 6th birthday. However, the couple broke tradition by posting the photo much later in the day than usual and not sharing it with publications first under embargo.