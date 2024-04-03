Kirsten Dunst Is Open To A Bring It On Sequel Under One Condition

Over two decades after its premiere, Bring It On is still sexy, cute, and popular to boot — enough so that fans are still asking for another movie. On April 2, star Kirsten Dunst said that she may be down to make another Bring It On film — albeit under one condition.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new film Civil War, Dunst was asked about the possibility of a revival of the hit cheerleading movie. “I mean, it depends,” she said. “Everyone's bringing back their stuff, right?”

The actor acknowledged that fans of the 2000 film want “a little throwback,” and said she would consider it “as long as it's not embarrassing.”

While Bring It On spawned six spin-off films, none of them saw the original cast return, meaning a true sequel was never made. Instead, each movie saw new actors lead a different cheerleading squad and rivalry, with 2006’s Bring It On: All Or Nothing starring Solange Knowles and Hayden Panettiere, and 2009’s Bring It On: Fight to the Finish with Christina Milian.

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union in Bring It On. Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Dunst is not the only person who would be on board. Her co-star Gabrielle Union has long expressed interest in making a Bring It On sequel. “It’s absolutely going to happen,” she told James Corden in 2020. “We all get obsessed with Cheer on Netflix, and it kind of brought back the whole love of cheerleading. And we kind of want to see where these people would be 20 years later.”

Union also told ET in January 2023 that a film focused on her character Isis’ cheerleading squad may be in the works. "We've been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers]," she said.

Director Peyton Reed told ET the next month that a sequel “could happen,” revealing that he had been talking with Dunst, Union, and writer Jessica Bendinger about it since the film’s 20th anniversary in 2020.

“We'd always been thinking about it. What if there's a legacy sequel that features the whole original cast?” he wondered. “Obviously, 20 some years later, we would come at that movie from a totally different direction. And Gabrielle has not only ideas, but great ideas. So, that is something that I hope we can continue to discuss.”