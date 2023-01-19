Make room, North West. It looks like another Kardashian granddaughter is TikTok famous. Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter with whom she shares a joint TikTok account, regularly posts on the platform. She’s shared Sephora hauls, GRWMs (aka Get Ready With Me videos), and random clips with dad Scott Disick and stepdad Travis Barker.

The lifestyle angle is to be expected from the Poosh progeny — after all, her mom’s health and wellness site is named after her. But on Jan. 18, the 10-year-old proved she can also be a young voice in fashion after raiding — and rating — her older brother Mason’s sneaker closet.

“Rate my brothers shoes with me,” she captioned her TikTok post. Her 13-year-old brother has a snazzy and expensive shoe collection — filled with rare pieces, but the young fashion critic wasn’t easily impressed. Only two of Mason’s pairs got 10 out of 10s. The first was Nike’s StrangeLove Dunks (priced at $2,310). “I’m going to steal these,” she wrote as her review. And the second perfect score was awarded to the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows ($1,325), Nike’s collab with their cousin Stormi’s rapper father, which she reviewed as “So cool.”

Aside from rating the shoes, she also gave her brother advice on sneaker care. “You need to clean these,” she said of his Union x Air Jordan 4 Retros in Guava Ice pair and rated them a seven. The rest of the pairs had mixed reviews — scoring sevens, nines, and a five out of ten.

Her shoe expertise probably comes from her own impressive collection. In 2019, she went viral for wearing $450 Gucci Princetown leather slingback loafers. She was also photographed in a different pair of Gucci loafers later that year (with a Gucci shopping bag in tow). Her designer tastes aren’t relegated to shoes though. Care to guess what bag the then-six-year-old was spotted carrying? A Birkin.