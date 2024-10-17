If you somehow missed the global frenzy that happened when Disney’s Frozen dropped, you surprisingly wouldn’t be the only one — because Frozen lead Kristen Bell herself revealed that her children aren’t fans of the movie.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Bell looked back on some of her most iconic roles, opening up about the filming process for projects like The Good Place, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Gossip Girl. But when reminiscing on the 2013 Disney animated film and its 2019 sequel, Bell was asked how her kids felt about the movies to begin with compared to now that they’re older and she shared their unique view on the franchise.

“They certainly appreciate it in the fact that they can go to college because of it, but they’re not part of the Frozen phenomenon,” she said. “Kids are meant to make you feel grounded and they are meant to reject things their parents are involved in. Even if they secretly liked it, they would never tell me.”

The actor, who shares two daughters with husband Dax Shepard, said getting the chance to work on a Disney film was something she had “always dreamed” of.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As the voice of Anna, Bell got to bring more relatability to her character. “I said, ‘All the Disney princesses stand like this, their hands are always perfect, their posture is perfect,’” Bell recalled. “I want [Anna] to be the opposite. I want her to wake up with drool in her mouth and I want her to snore and I want her to talk too much and too fast and wear her heart on her sleeve and trip over things, like the real quirk for a girl who is lovable, but not as put together.”

Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 were announced in August and November earlier this year, with Bell expected to reprise her role as Anna.

“This whole experience was really collaborative and some of those things they wrote in and others they didn’t and they let me kind of take the reins,” Bell told Vanity Fair. “I still get such a sense of joy when I see it because I’m very proud.”

Bell recently reentered the public eye again with her well-received performance in Nobody Wants This, the interfaith rom-com with “hot rabbi” Adam Brody. Creator Erin Foster revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Bell said she hadn’t “gotten a reaction to anything like this, literally, since Frozen.”