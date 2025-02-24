Spotted: Gossip Girl here, bringing you all of the behind-the-scenes dirt from the SAG Awards, including a surprise reunion. Kristen Bell revived her Gossip Girl role as part of her hosting duties for the 2025 ceremony on Feb. 24, with help from her former (and future) co-star Leighton Meester.

After coming back from commercial, Bell’s iconic voice from the 2007 series came blasting through the speakers and didn’t waste any time spilling tea. “Hey everyone, Gossip Girl here,” she said. “One of my sources, Lainey86, sends me this: Spotted, at table 8, Jeff Goldblum has a wicked appetite, and a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham.”

Gossip Girl then set her sights on Timothée Chalamet, who won Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture for A Complete Unknown later that night, making him the youngest winner in the category. She even gave him one of her beloved nicknames. “And look who it is, not-so-lonely boy Timothée Chalamet sitting next to a hot steak, medium rare, au poivre, with a side of broccoli,” she said.

Who Was Gossip Girl’s Source?

However, Bell quickly realized who her source was. “Leighton, none of this is gossip; it's just all about food,” she said as the camera panned to Blair Waldorf herself, eating a dinner roll. “I'm sorry, I'm just really hungry,” Meester said.

Bell quickly realized how boring they’ve become since their Gossip Girl days. “The popes in Conclave were better at gossiping than us; I think we should pass the torch,” she said, to which Meester replied with a fitting “amen.” This was the perfect introduction to the Conclave cast, who presented their film as one of the five nominees for Best Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.

Bell served as the off-screen narrator and voice of Gossip Girl, tracking all of Blair and her Upper East Side friends’ salacious whereabouts and rendezvous. She was among the few cast members to reprise their roles in Max’s short-lived Gossip Girl reboot series.

Their SAG reunion is the first of many. Meester is joining Bell on Season 2 of Netflix’s hit sitcom Nobody Wants This, alongside her real-life husband, Adam Brody. She is set to guest-star as Abby, described as “Joanne’s (Bell) middle school nemesis who is now an Instagram mommy influencer.” Finally, Blair gets her payback.