Spencer Star Kristen Stewart Confirms She’s Engaged To Dylan Meyer

After two years of dating, Twilight star Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged. Days before the premiere of her highly praised Spencer film, Stewart shared the big news with SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern, as E! reported. “We’re marrying; We’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said during the Nov. 2 interview. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying; it’s happening.”

The announcement comes two years after another Howard Stern interview in which Stewart revealed that she was in love and “[couldn’t] f*cking wait” to get married. She even hinted at her plans for the perfect proposal — and even though Meyer might have ultimately asked the question, the specifics don’t seem to matter too much to the couple.

“The day that I met her, all bets were off ... I was like, where have you been and how have I not known you?” Stewart said of Meyer in the November 2019 interview before going on to note what she and her now-fiancée have in common. “We’re both kind of like scumbags,” she said. “We both felt like trolls as kids. We’re, like, so similar but different. She’s brilliant; she’s a writer.”

Who Is Dylan Meyer?

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Speaking of which, there’s a good chance you’ve seen some of Meyer’s work recently — she wrote the 2021 Netflix film Moxie, was the on-set writer for American Pickle, and co-wrote 2016’s XOXO starring Sarah Hyland. Meyer also penned and directed the hilarious (and painfully real) short film Rock Bottom about a woman who gets locked out of her house and embarks upon a series of eye-opening misadventures on her day out.

While Meyer and Stewart haven’t collaborated on a feature-length project yet (but here’s hoping), they did work together for an installment of Netflix’s Homemade, a lockdown-era project written and directed by the Spencer star. Here, Stewart plays a restless woman craving a break from a brain that just won’t let up, and Meyer plays her off-screen partner who tries to help her through it.

Though Stewart isn’t on Instagram, Meyer certainly is — and every so often, gives fans a glimpse at her relationship. Last year, Meyer described Stewart as her “absolute favorite person” in a post for the actor’s 30th birthday. “I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her,” Meyer continued. “It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your sh*t on fire.”

More recently, Meyer posted a photo of herself and Stewart twinning and lying on the floor together. “Awful proud of this hard-working princess,” she captioned the sweet post.