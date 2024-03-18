Kristen Wiig just dashed any hopes of a Bridesmaids sequel. The actor reflected on the 2011 comedy in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, when the question of a potential follow-up arose, she revealed there’s “never been a conversation” about a Bridesmaids 2.

“That story had an end,” she explained. “It’s so beloved to me for 10 million reasons, and I think it’s okay to just have it exist in the world as it is.”

Wiig, who also co-wrote the movie with Annie Mumolo, played Annie Walker in Bridesmaids, whose life begins to spiral when she’s asked to serve as the maid of honor for her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph).

Also starring Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, Chris O’Dowd, and Rebel Wilson, the acclaimed comedy became a hit with critics and audiences, grossing more than $300 million at the global box office. Bridesmaids also secured two nominations at the 84th annual Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress (McCarthy).

This isn’t the first time Wiig has shut down talk of a sequel. In 2013, the actor revealed to Harpers Bazaar that studio bosses had approached her about a potential second movie, but she made the “hard decision” to turn it down.

The cast of Bridesmaids. Universal Pictures / 'Bridesmaids'

“We knew during the first one, this was it,” she explained. “We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that’s not my goal in my creative life.”

In 2017, Bridesmaids director Paul Feig echoed Wiig’s comments regarding another film, describing sequels as “dangerous.” Speaking at that year’s Tribeca Film Festival, he continued, “People always say they want a sequel to Bridesmaids but the whole reason that movie worked was [Kristen's character] is a mess and she learned how to repair her life,” he explained. “So you can't do a sequel and she's a mess and has to repair her life again.”

Others Are Down For A Sequel

Despite Wiig’s recent comments, some of her Bridesmaids co-stars have expressed interest in a follow-up. Speaking to People in May 2023, McCarthy, who played Megan in the film, said she’d “do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now,” adding, “That group of women was the most magical thing ever.”

Byrne (aka Helen) also told People that she “also “absolutely would” sign up for a sequel “if all the girls were in,” while Rudolph (Lillian) also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she’s “down” for a second movie, joking that it “be called Bridesmaids — it would be called Old Ladies.”