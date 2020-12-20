Kristen Wiig Had A 'Bridesmaids' Reunion In Her 'SNL' Monologue

In the Dec. 19 episode of Saturday Night Live, Kristen Wiig wasn't the only former standout of the series to appear. The comedy star's fellow SNL alum Maya Rudolph joined her during the monologue for an impromptu Bridesmaids reunion. Sporting a festive silver sparkly dress and backed by a veritable field of poinsettias, Wiig naturally launched into a seasonally-appropriate monologue to kick off the final SNL episode of 2020. Like last week's monologue with Timothée Chalamet, Wiig went the musical route for her show-opener, deciding to treat the audience with a rendition of the holiday classic from The Sound of Music, "My Favorite Things."

But since this is Kristen Wiig we're talking about here, her version of the song was a little different from the one sung by Julie Andrews in the 1965 film. WIig's version contained nonsensical lyrics like "whiskers on babies and babies on buildings, long beards on babies and mittens with wings." Before long, Rudolph entered to applause to help out her old friend by telling Wiig that she was getting the lyrics wrong. The Big Mouth star then began to sing bizarre and incorrect lyrics as well, until she and Wiig were both interrupted by SNL's current Queen of Comedy, Kate McKinnon.