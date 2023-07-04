On July 3, reports emerged that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. Speaking to PEOPLE, a source claimed the couple “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

On July 4, Richards and Umansky addressed the “untrue” divorce rumors on Instagram, writing in a joint statement: “Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

While many reality TV fans were left shocked by the reports, some RHOBH fans referred back to an “iconic” scene from the hit Bravo series, in which the downfall of Richards and Umansky’s marriage was “predicted.” The scene in question aired in the 2010 episode “The Dinner Party From Hell,” during which Richards got into a heated exchange with the famed medium Allison DuBois, who was the inspiration behind Patricia Arquette's character in the hit drama Medium.

As fans will recall, DuBois claimed that Umansky will “never emotionally fulfil” Richards, while puffing on her infamous vape. “He will never emotionally fulfill you, but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you,” DuBois continued. “And as soon as the kids are bigger, you'll have nothing in common.”

As mentioned, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene was quickly recirculated on social media following the reports of Umnasky and Richards’ separation, with many fans declaring that “Allison DuBois was right.” Meanwhile, DuBois herself has since commented on the situation, sharing that her “phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated.”

Writing on Instagram, she continued: “So, here’s my comment: I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who ‘saw’ this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop #housewives #housewivesofbeverlyhills #medium.”