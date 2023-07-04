The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fandom were left stunned on Monday, July 3 when reports emerged that series veterans Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. As PEOPLE reported, an insider with close links to the couple claimed they “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.” The source added: “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

However, on Tuesday, July 4, Richards and Umansky addressed the reports in a joint Instagram statement, calling the claims “untrue.”

“Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” the pair continued. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Richards and Umansky first met at a nightclub back in 1994, and just a year later, the couple were engaged to be married. In January 1996, they tied the knot and went on to welcome three daughters together — Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. In 2010, the Richards-Umnaksy family burst into the public eye on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and have been a staple on the Bravo hit throughout its 12-season run.

The couple also stars in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills, which centers on Umansky’s hugely-successful real estate empire, and as Deadline reports, has already filmed its second season.

As fans of the pair will recall, Richards and Umansky’s marriage has been subjected to rumors and speculation on several occasions throughout their years on reality television. In early 2023, while filming the forthcoming RHOBH Season 13, the couple face a fresh wave of divorce rumors — which Umansky shut down during an appearance on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast.

“We’re not getting divorced. I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he told hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge.