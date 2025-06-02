Though the no-pants revolution is mostly credited to Kendall Jenner and her Bottega Veneta number, it was her little sister Kylie who first donned the underwear-only style. In October 2022, a full month before Kendall rocked her now-viral look, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul attended Loewe’s Paris Fashion Week show, sitting front row in a tank top and tighty-whities — bottoms nowhere to be found. Jenner’s love affair with the trend has continued since, testing out various underwear options, including a brat green sequined pair in a Khy campaign and a tomato girl-inspired thong on a magazine cover.

Her latest iteration of the pantsless style, which she debuted on Friday, May 30, was of the bodysuit variety. And she just happened to rock it on another magazine cover, NBD.

Kylie’s Furry Bodysuit

Over the weekend, Jenner posed on the cover of Dazed magazine’s Summer 2025 issue. Dubbed the “Celebration Issue,” Jenner chatted about her growing beauty empire, motherhood, and being in her “baddie” era. That ethos was well reflected in her cover outfit.

In the Erika Kamano-photographed cover, Jenner lay on the floor wearing a brown long-sleeved bodysuit. Though she’s no stranger to the fitted onesies, this one featured exaggerated shoulders and was fuzzy all over for just a hint of avant-garde.

Another pantsless slay, she wore the item with nothing but sheer brown tights and cocoa-hued pointed-toe pumps with a cigarette heel.

More Controversial Trends Made Chic

Jenner never met a controversial trend she didn’t like, and she modeled several more of them throughout the story. Her first involved stripping to lingerie. Sitting on a green chair, Jenner wore a two-toned matching set from David Koma. Both her brassiere and high-waist panties featured a tiered and crimped white fabric with a feathery trim, and a contrasting black bottom. She paired the look with Alaïa high-heeled flip flops, one of the most polarizing shoe trends that resurface every summer.

She wore another divisive footwear style as part of a different ’fit: the naked shoe. Channeling balletcore, Jenner slipped into a see-through powder pink halter dress that was utterly romantic. She completed the look with another ballerina-inspired item and rocked PVC heels with a lace-up satin detail, clearly paying homage to pointe shoes.

10s all around.