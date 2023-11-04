Kylie Jenner Trolled Kendall Jenner In An Otherwise Sweet Birthday Gesture

The KarJenner family celebrated Kendall Jenner as she kicked off another year of her life on Nov. 3. For her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, that meant honoring the birthday girl with a gorgeous bouquet — and a little sororal trolling.

Kendall showed off Kylie’s sugar-and-spice birthday gesture in an Instagram story on her big day. The bouquet was made up of lovely yellow sunflowers, and there was a sweet card wishing Kendall a happy 30th birthday and letting her know Kylie loves her. Except Kendall wasn’t turning 30.

Kylie oh-so-kindly added two years to her sister’s age in the card. Kendall, now 28, had a gesture of her own for her little sis: She added “lmao” to her Instagram story, plus the middle finger emoji.

“Twenty ATEEE”

Though she couldn’t resist trolling Kendall in her card, Kylie was all for celebrating her model sister on her special day. She posted multiple photos of her to her own Instagram story, including one of Kendall surrounded by four separate cakes. One appeared to have more sunflowers decorating it, while another featured an old photo of Kendall. Then there was another reading “Happy Birthday Kenny,” and yet another that said, “Twenty-ATEEE,” proving that Kylie does know her sister’s true age.

Kendall’s 28th birthday came with several other Instagram birthday tributes from her family members. Sister Khloé Kardashian also posted multiple stories dedicated to her, including one calling Kendall a “legend” and a childhood video saying “my baby.” Meanwhile, Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!” Her tribute spanned nine stories before she signed off with “Mommy xo.”

Another Year Older & Wiser

While Kendall seemed to have a full evening’s worth of cake tasting to do, she found time for some birthday reflections, which she shared with her followers. She took a photo of a page from Lang Leav’s poetry and prose collection Sea of Strangers, showing “New Beginnings.” “Today, the end of my 27th year i am reminded of this …” Jenner wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

The poem is a fitting one for a birthday. “If I have learned anything this year, it’s that I won’t ever be ready for what life throws at me,” it starts. Leav continues with reflections about bravely facing the unknown and uncontrollable in life and living authentically. The poem concludes by looking forward to “another shot at making it all the way around the sun” and another “chance to get it right.”