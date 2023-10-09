Kylie Jenner Said It’s Red Nail Season, So It’s Red Nail Season

On Oct. 7, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram stories to share her freshly painted manicure with the playful caption that she’s “very, very excited” about her red nails. Soon after sharing a TikTok video of her mani being painted at home, she also declared that “its red szn.”

When it comes to her approach to beauty, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been definitively in her more understated, natural, cottagecore-esque era. And when it comes to her manicures, she’s similarly traded in her “more is more,” extra-long claws for much shorter, square-shaped tips.

Most recently, she’s been a fan of glossy polish shades of baby pink and quietly luxurious pearlescent nail finishes — though it seems her newest shade of bright scarlet is her current go-to, especially for the fall season.

Kylie Jenner’s Cherry Red Nails

Painted by Zola Ganzorigt — the celeb-loved manicurist who is behind Hailey Bieber’s famous glazed donut tips, Christina Aguilera’s headline-making 3D vulva nails, and more iconic mani moments — Jenner’s nails were polished with a bold, highly-pigmented shade of red gel lacquer.

As for the exact polish used? Ganzorigt painted on layers of Messy Business by PLA Nails, which was then cured under an LED lamp for a long-lasting finish.

BeautyTok’s “Red Nail Theory”

ICYMI, the “red nail theory” first surfaced on TikTok around this time last year. In short? It essentially draws a link between painting your nails red and finding love (for a few nostalgic reasons).

Since then, the resurgence of the vintage-inspired hue has been all but taking over, becoming a total mainstay throughout every single season since. Alongside other popular shades of polish for this fall season, like pumpkin-inspired glazed donut nails or yummy shades of rich chocolate brown, experts in the industry have told Bustle that they predict all shades of red lacquer to be very much on-trend.

All Red Everything For Fall 2023

With A-listers like Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney rocking scarlet-hued manis in recent weeks, it’s safe to say that the sultry color is a major green flag for your tips and toes.

Red is truly having its main character moment cross-category, with headline-making moments like Megan Fox dying her freshly-chopped bob a fiery red, Christina Aguilera rocking nostalgic red streaks in her platinum strands, and even Selena Gomez painting her pout in the vivid color.