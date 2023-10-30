Right now, almost every member of the Kardashian family is undeniably in their Marilyn Monroe era.

Kim Kardashian kickstarted the style obsession by wearing the authentic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” gown to the Met Gala last year. Then, at Paris Fashion Week last month, Kylie Jenner followed suit in a similar crystal-embellished Schiaparelli gown.

Now, Kendall Jenner is the latest fashion-forward sibling to fall prey to the Marilyn effect. She channeled the fashion muse for Halloween weekend, albeit in a more understated way.

Kendall's Halloween Costume

On Sunday Oct. 19 — the day after hosting a star-studded Halloween party in L.A. — Jenner shared her homage to the original blonde bombshell. Instead of going the high-glamour route like her sisters, she tapped into Monroe’s off-duty style.

Her look included a black turtleneck from Intimissimi and simple white pants — elevated basics that perfectly align with her penchant for minimalism. The 818 founder added just a bit of red carpet bling to the seemingly simple look in the form of diamond drop earrings — diamonds are a girl’s best friend after all.

No Monroe costume is complete without the icon’s signature bleached bob, so of course, the model donned a golden wig for her at-home photoshoot (unlike Kardashian who bleached her brown locks for her Met Gala ensemble).

She Wore Marilyn's Famous Cone Bra

While her separates are certainly enough to make this Monroe-inspired moment one to remember, it was Jenner’s bra that ensured her costume would be on-point (pun intended).

She took inspiration from Monroe’s trademark “bullet bra” by layering a cone-shaped style, which creates the illusion of pointed nipples, underneath her top. Monroe was known for sporting the controversial bra shape both on and off the silver screen.

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Whether incorporated into her bedazzled dresses or hidden underneath a cozy knit (like Jenner), Monroe rarely opted out of freeing the (artificial) nip à la bullet bra.

Kim Is Releasing Her Own Version

While it’s not yet confirmed, I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if SKIMS’ new built-in nipple bra was responsible for bringing Jenner’s Monroe interpretation to life. Last week, Kardashian announced that her brand will be releasing the nipple-bearing undergarment on Oct. 31.

Courtesy of SKIMS

Kourtney, you’re next.