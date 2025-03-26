It’s time to put your paws up once again because Mother Monster is hitting the road. On March 26, Lady Gaga announced the MAYHEM Ball Tour, in support of her acclaimed new album. The trek will begin in July, months after Gaga headlines Coachella in April and performs special one-off shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and Singapore this spring.

The singer took to social media to announce the tour, revealing that it was a last-minute decision. “I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” she said. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

The MAYHEM Ball will mark Gaga’s first arena tour since 2018, which was also another intentional decision by Gaga, after playing stadiums around the world for 2022’s Chromatica Ball Tour.

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait,” she wrote. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour Dates

Instagram / Lady Gaga

The tour will officially kick off in Las Vegas on July 16. Gaga is scheduled to play just a few select cities in the U.S. and Canada, before crossing the pond to the U.K. and Europe. Read on for Gaga’s first Mayhem Ball dates.

July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 29 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 30 – London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 2 – London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

How To Buy Lady Gaga Tickets

For the U.S. shows, Citi cardholders have first access to Mayhem Ball tickets through an exclusive presale that kicks off on March 31 at 12 p.m. local time. Verizon members will get access to their presale the next day, April 1, at noon local time. Gaga is also holding an Artist Presale on April 2, which fans can sign up for through Ticketmaster.

Gaga is not using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program for this tour, meaning everyone who signs up for the Artist Presale before March 30 will receive access. If you miss that sign-up window, tickets will be available to the general public on April 3.