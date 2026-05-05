Give Me A Lady Gaga & Miranda Priestly Feud Season ASAP

The true star of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is Lady Gaga. Sure, Anne Hathaway is absolutely charming, Meryl Streep is as formidable as ever, Emily Blunt is a total scene-stealer, and Stanley Tucci is simply the best (as usual). And yet, by playing herself for just a few minutes, Gaga somehow becomes just as memorable as the 2006 film’s “Core Four” in the long-awaited sequel.

In fact, instead of a third Devil Wears Prada movie, the world deserves a spinoff series centering around her brief yet immensely thrilling storyline: Gaga’s feud with Streep’s Miranda Priestly.

The singer’s presence is foreshadowed in a Runway meeting about their upcoming Milan Fashion Week show. Due to budget cuts, Tucci’s Nigel says there will be no performer unless the editor-in-chief calls in a favor. Miranda shuts it down, immediately knowing who Nigel’s referring to and recalling that her cover was a “nightmare,” but then relents, accepting she has no other choice.

In her only scene of dialogue, Gaga meets Miranda backstage, and the gruesome twosome go at it ever so elegantly, barely concealing their disdain for one another. In fact, Gaga reveals that Nigel threatened that she’d never get another cover if she didn’t do the show for free, and knew exactly where it came from.

“It sounds like someone else I know,” she said, looking Miranda straight in the eye.

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That one moment opens up an entire world of lore that demands to be expanded upon. Why did Gaga’s only Runway cover cause huge strife for Miranda? What did Miranda do that caused the usually earnest Gaga to act so icily towards her? Why does Gaga still care enough about Runway that she’d basically accept getting blackmailed and perform for free? The world may never know, but fans deserve answers.

Frankly, there’s no excuse for Ryan Murphy not to dedicate the next season of his FX anthology series Feud to Gaga and Miranda. FX is now owned by Disney, which also runs 20th Century Studios, the company that produced The Devil Wears Prada 2. Plus, he’s worked with Gaga before on American Horror Story: Hotel. Technically, they’re all a part of the same family, and it’d be perfect synergy.

The film’s producers also recognized how essential Gaga is to the sequel. She gets her own “special appearance” credit before any of the cast in the end credits, and she was the only actor aside from the “Core Four” to go onstage at the sequel’s New York premiere. If anyone deserves their own spinoff, it’s her.

Sure, Gaga and Miranda’s feud could theoretically be the plot of another Devil Wears Prada sequel, but if a third movie comes to fruition, it should heavily involve the “Core Four.” A Feud season wouldn’t detract from their stories and would allow more time for the battle royale to unfold. I could’ve watched six hours of Gaga and Miranda happily swiping at each other, and the only way to make this possible is with multiple episodes. Murphy, get on it.