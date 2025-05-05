When Lady Gaga finally performed in Brazil for the first time in over a decade, she made history. On May 3, the singer performed a free concert at Rio de Janeiro’s famed Copacabana Beach, entitled MAYHEM on the Beach, where she drew a record-breaking crowd.

According to Gaga’s representatives, her Rio show drew an estimated 2.5 million people, making it the highest-attended concert by a female artist in history. Gaga broke the record set by Madonna in May 2024, who also performed a free concert at the same venue to conclude her Celebration Tour, which drew 1.6 million attendees to Copacabana Beach.

Gaga acknowledged her achievement while giving a sentimental speech, where she thanked the crowd for making it happen, even bringing a fan onstage to help translate her words to Portuguese. “Tonight, we’re making history,” she told the audience. “Thank you for making history with me.”

The concert was modeled after Gaga’s acclaimed Coachella headlining set just a few weeks prior, with classic hits, staples from her new album MAYHEM, and plenty of theatrics under the roof of an opera house. She’ll bring the show to Singapore for four nights later this month, before kicking off her MAYHEM Ball Tour in July.

Gaga’s Reaction To Making History

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

After the show, Gaga took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, saying “nothing could prepare me” for the “absolute pride and joy” she felt in Brazil. “The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away,” she wrote. “Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”

Gaga’s Copacabana show marked her first performance in Brazil since 2012, after she had to cancel a planned 2017 show at the Rock in Rio Festival when she was hospitalized for “severe physical pain.” She ended her letter on an encouraging note, nodding to her healing journey in the last eight years after having to cancel her 2017 show.

“If you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard,” she wrote. “You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights — you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time. Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I will never forget this moment.”

The Foiled Terrorism Plot

DANIEL RAMALHO/AFP/Getty Images

After Gaga left the stage, Brazilian police announced they had thwarted a bomb attack that targeted the concert, which they stated was “orchestrated by a group promoting hate speech and the radicalization of teenagers.” Two people were arrested in connection with the plot, with over a dozen search and seizure warrants being issued across the country.

Gaga didn’t address the foiled terrorism plot in her post, but her representatives gave a statement stating they had only learned about it through media reports.

“Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks,” they wrote. “Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place.”