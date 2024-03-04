The Vanderpump Rules clan is getting a little bigger. On March 3, longtime cast member Lala Kent announced that she’s pregnant with her second child.

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, “I'm expanding my pod,” which accompanied a photo of her baby bump and her two-year-old daughter, Ocean, who she shares with ex-finacé Randall Emmett.

Kent’s costars were among the first to congratulate her on Instagram. “TS ALL HAPPENING!!!! Couldn’t be any happier for you. I love you and your family sooooo much,” Scheana Shay wrote. “I can not wait to meet this baby. I love you” former Pump Rules star Stassi Schroeder commented, while Bravo maestro Andy Cohen fittingly wrote, “BRAVO.”

Kent recently spoke to People about her hope to have another child. “I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she’s obsessed with babies and I think she’s going to be extremely hands-on,” she told the outlet in January.

A year before, speaking to Cosmopolitan, she revealed that she was in the process of conceiving a second baby, having started the fertility treatment intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Vanderpump Rules stat Lala Kent. George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids,” Kent said of her decision to have another child via a sperm donor. “It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, ‘Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?’”

The Pump Rules star welcomed her first child, Ocean Kent Emmett, in March 2021. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the time, Kent revealed that she and costars Shay and Schroeder had made a “pregnancy pact.”

“We all have families that live somewhere different, so, to us, if we have babies together, they’ll be like cousins,” she said. “They’ll all be in the same age group and we can celebrate birthdays together. So, I know it sounds corny and like a Lifetime movie, but that’s what we’re doing.”