Another SUR baby has arrived into the world of Lisa Vanderpump, as Lala Kent has just welcomed her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, March 15, and named her Ocean Kent Emmett. She announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself cradling Ocean and holding her newborn’s hand in a hospital bed. Randall also shared the news, posting the same photo and announcing that Ocean was “healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!”

The couple first announced that they were expecting in September 2020 during an episode of their podcast Give Them Lala ... With Randall. “I’m like shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing,” Lala said, holding back tears. “I cry about everything, but today, it’s very much happy tears. For my 30th birthday, I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too — I am pregnant.” Randall also chimed in with excitement, screaming, “Lala Kent, a soon-to-be mother!” While this marks her first child, Randall is already a father to two children, London and Rylee, from his previous marriage to You star Ambyr Childers.

Ocean is now the second baby to join the Vanderpump Rules family, or the nurSURy, as I call it. Lala’s former co-star Stassi Schroeder gave birth to her first child, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, with husband Beau Clark on Jan. 7, 2021. Her current co-stars Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright are also expecting their first children and due within the next month, meaning the nurSURy could expand further at any given moment.

Apparently, the Pump Rules stars getting pregnant at nearly the same time is no coincidence. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lala revealed that she made a “pregnancy pact” with Stassi, Brittany, and co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz — and yes, she’s aware that it sounds straight from a Lifetime movie. “We all have families that live somewhere different, so, to us, if we have babies together, they'll be like cousins,” she said. “They'll all be in the same age group and we can celebrate birthdays together. So, I know it sounds corny and like a Lifetime movie, but that's what we're doing.” Evidently, it’s working.

Lala and Randall have been dating since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018. They were set to marry in April 2020, but the couple postponed their wedding plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They decided to hold off on the ceremony until it was safe for all of their family and friends to gather.