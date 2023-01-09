Love Island's Lana Jenkins Was Previously Linked To This I’m A Celeb Star

With the arrival of ITV2’s much-anticipated Winter Love Island, fans now have their first glimpse of the islanders. Among this year’s sizzling line-up is Luton-based Lana Jenkins, who is set to enter the South African villa in a bid to find the one. Although Lana tends to “fall in love quickly,” some of her biggest turn-offs include “texting me all the time” and seeing a guy “trip over.” Find out everything else you need to know about Winter Love Island’s Lana Jenkins, below.

What is Lana’s Job?

Lana is a make-up artist, often working at celeb-filled events. But she also has a second claim to fame — acting. “When I was 6-years-old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra,” she told ITV.

What Is Lana’s Instagram?

Lana currently has 4.9k followers on Instagram, and over on @lanajenkinss you’ll find her sharing selfies and backstage snaps from some of her favourite days at work — including a cheeky stage-side video from BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend back in 2019.

What Else Is There To Know About Lana?

Back in 2020, Lana was linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Owen Warner, with the new islander confirming their romance in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Now single, Lana’s looking for love on the reality show. “I fall in love quickly,” she told ITV. “I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.” She also added that there’s one sure-fire way to give her the ick. “I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone. That's a really big red flag for me. Also if I see a guy trip over, that's an instant turn off.”