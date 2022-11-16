Owen Warner Knows Exactly What Type Of Relationship He Wants

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is already proving to be a huge hit in the jungle, amusing viewers at home with his creative lines of questioning on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! As well not recognising Boy George and Coronation Street veteran Sue Cleaver (aka. Eileen Grimshaw), the 23-year-old memorably asked Mike Tindall, who is married to British royal Zara Phillips, if his wife was Australian. Meanwhile, when Boy George explained that fellow campmate Scarlette Douglas is “from [property-hunting TV show] A Place In The Sun,” Warner replied "Whereabouts?"

The Leicester-born actor, who has played Romeo in Hollyoaks since 2018, was officially single heading into the jungle. Still, he remained open-minded, telling The Mirror: “I don’t have a partner. I am always looking for love... My type is someone that matches my energy. Someone who's got a good bubbly personality and that I can have a laugh with.”

Warner was linked with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry last year, with the reality TV star revealing the pair were dating with a series of now-deleted holiday snaps in May 2021. Two months later, she called him “marriage material” in a chat with The Sun, but they split shortly afterwards following reported claims he was messaging model Apollonia Llewellyn days before they went public with their relationship. “I have enjoyed Owen’s company and we had a really good holiday together,” she later told The Sun, confirming the split. "It’s the right person, but the wrong time. I think the world of Owen and we will remain on good terms.” Though the ex-couple were spotted kissing three months later in a London rickshaw, they remained broken-up.

Before his relationship with Ferry, Warner was with his Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis after meeting on set in 2019. The former couple lived together with Davis’ son, but parted ways after nine months. Following their 2019 split, the actor went on to date The Apprentice runner-up Camilla Ainsworth and make-up artist Lana Jenkins.

Nowadays, though, he doesn’t seem to be linked to anybody, and joked that he'd be “more happy with a bromance than a romance,” in TV’s most infamous jungle. Fair enough!