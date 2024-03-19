Lorelai Gilmore just went Instagram official. On March 17, Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham delighted fans of the beloved drama by finally joining the social media platform.

The actor donned a green t-shirt in honor of St. Patrick’s Day for her first-ever IG snap, with the phrase “Everyone loves an Irish girl” printed on the front. “Seems like as good a day as any to finally get on Instagram?” Graham wrote in a caption. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day, friends! xLG”

Her t-shirt might be familiar to eagle-eyed Gilmore Girls fans, as Graham’s character Lorelai, whom she portrayed for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, wears the same St. Patrick’s Day tee in the Season 4 episode “Ballrooms and Biscotti,” which originally aired in 2003.

Graham earned more than 200,000 followers and counting within days of her first post, and among the 54 users the actor currently follows back are her former Gilmore Girls co-stars, Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James) and Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard).

Fans were also quick to celebrate Graham’s Instagram debut, which has surpassed 185,000 likes. “Finally! We’ve all been waiting for this! Apparently, St Patrick really is a miracle worker. You look stunning,” one user commented.

Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham on Instagram. Lauren Graham / Instagram

“Beautiful as ever! Please give us more Gilmore Girls! We need more Lorelei and Luke! And of course, Stars Hollow, Rory, and Jess,” another gushed, while one fan also commented, “Omg Lauren you're here! And that iconic shirt! I have been waiting for this very moment for years.”

She Wasn’t Always An IG Fan

Graham’s Instagram debut might’ve surprised fans who recall her 2020 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, during which the actor outlined why she’d never join the platform. “I’m easily distracted,” she explained. “I am worried if I was on Instagram, I would never do anything else.”

Despite her Instagram reservations at the time, Graham also acknowledged the positives of social media. “I have met some wonderful people who I admire,” she told the show’s titular host. “The connectivity of all that stuff is really nice.”

While she may have steered clear from Instagram until now, Graham has been active on X (formerly Twitter) since 2012, with more than 600,000 followers.