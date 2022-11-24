This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny. This is our finest hour. Though the final season of Gilmore Girls wrapped up way back in 2007, we may not have seen the last of Lorelai Gilmore and Stars Hollow – if actor Lauren Graham’s hint-dropping is to be believed, anyway.

The American actor and bestselling author is well-known for playing Gilmore Girls’ protagonist Lorelai, a thirty-something single mother Rory, living in a sleepy but quaint Connecticut town. In the final season, Graham became a producer on the show – reportedly in a bid to convince her to sign on for an eighth season – but later told IndieWire that she stands by the decision to end with the show’s famous cliffhanger ending instead. “I was ready to move on because I didn’t feel we had anything without our creators,” she said, five years ago, adding that a revival could “run the risk of disappointing people.”

Now, however, Graham appears to have had a change of heart, telling NewBeauty that she’s planning on meeting up with Gilmore Girls’ creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who famously exited the show over a contract dispute after six seasons along with her husband and writing partner Dan Palladino.

“I’m making plans to see Amy [Sherman-Palladino], the creator of the show, in the next few weeks,” she said in the new interview. “It’s always a fun prospect to think about and talk about,” the actor added, asked if the show would ever come back. “It used to be more of just talk, but having done it now, we know it’s possible,” she added, referring to 2016’s four-episode mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The sequel saw the return of Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino.

“I think I feel such a responsibility and so much love for the story that I would just want to be sure it was the right time,” Graham added.

Elsewhere, Graham said that Lorelai remains her favourite character she’s ever played. “Gilmore Girls was a really magical marriage of what I like as an actor. I’m drawn to things that are very verbal and have an almost theatrical quality,” she said. “I like to think that Lorelai’s outlook — in terms of being a very upbeat person — is similar to mine, so she’s the one. That’s always the one.”