Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Spoke Candidly About Her Split From A Co-Star

Actor Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore in the long-running U.S. comedy-drama Gilmore Girls’, has opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend, actor Peter Krause. This comes five months after the former couple publicly confirmed their decision to part ways. "It's just sad to me," Graham told People magazine, adding that writing a new collection of essays was a healthy distraction following the break-up.

Gulmore and Krause first met as guest stars on the ‘90s sitcom Caroline In The City, but they didn’t hit it off romantically until they became co-stars on Parenthood in 2010. The duo went on to have a relationship lasting over a decade, and Graham helped to raise the Six Feet Under actor’s son Roman, who is now 20. Aside from a handful of public appearances, most recently at the 2020 Golden Globes, the couple kept their relationship out of the limelight.

“I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there. And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people in their 40s without asking any of the questions people in their 40s should be asking,” Graham, now 55, explained. "We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about 'What are your values and what do you envision?' and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us."

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause at the Golden Globe Awards in 2020 Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli

The actors separated last summer. "Any pain still really has its moments,” she said. “I was a contributor in the life of his child, and so we're connected. And yes, I'm in a better place, but it's still just a shame. It's just sad to me."

The actor added that focusing on her writing work has given her a new focus, post-split. Graham published her debut novel Someday, Someday, Maybe back in 2013, and followed it up with the New York Times bestseller Talking as Fast as I Can: from Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls (and Everything in Between) three years later. She’s now written a new collection of personal essays called Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember about her own life, out on Nov. 15.

"I was like, 'Okay, well, look at all the good stuff I have, and look at all the good times, and I'm going to write this book,’” she reasoned. “Thank goodness I have these outlets and these stories to tell."