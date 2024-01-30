Lauren Quit The Bachelor In A Very Messy, Unfortunately Familiar Way

Ever since sisters Lauren and Allison Hollinger joined Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, their casting seemed destined for drama. How could one sibling’s relationship with Joey progress without the other getting hurt in the process? This kind of situation can’t end well.

There were signs of trouble, like during the Season 28 premiere when Allison received the first rose at the rose ceremony and Lauren got the very last. But in the end, family drama had nothing to do with why Lauren left The Bachelor early during the Jan. 29 episode.

A Tearful Wedding Day

Week 2 began with a wedding-themed group date, where nine women got to dress up in white gowns and go through the motions of a pretend wedding with Joey.

The exercise hit close to home for Lauren, who revealed that her dad recently passed away. “I think it’s just a little soon,” she said. “I’m still in that grieving process.”

Lauren later explained to Joey why the day was so hard for her, and he completely understood. “I just wish I could have done something to make her more comfortable in that moment,” he said in a confessional.

Disney/John Fleenor

Lauren Tried To “Redeem” Her Journey

During the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party later in the week, Lauren made plans to “redeem” herself with Joey. (Not that she had anything to make up for, to be clear!) She wanted to reconnect light-heartedly and even planned to enjoy some cake with Joey since they missed their chance at their earlier “wedding.”

But Lauren grew agitated watching her fellow women spend time with the Bachelor, even though she was “happy” her sister was among them. “It’s just a lot of girls that want to get time with him, and I want to get mine in,” she told the camera. “And the anticipation of waiting around to do that kind of gets to you.”

Ultimately, Lauren’s mood was dampened beyond repair, and she decided to go home early. “I’m sorry that it had to happen this way,” she told Joey, adding that maybe she’ll see him during Hometowns. Displeased with the cake she arranged for the evening, she threw the confection to the ground — a Bachelor Nation tradition.

Allison was sad to lose her “support system,” but still received another rose from Joey.

Disney/John Fleenor

Don’t expect it to be a sore spot among the sisters, though. According to their Bachelor bios, they have dated the same man before — albeit at different times — so it’s clear their relationship can weather an untimely Bachelor exit, too.