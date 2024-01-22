While Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season began filming in the fall, the Season 28 lead actually met one of his contestants well before that. In August, Lea Cayanan made her debut during The Bachelorette’s live finale special, After the Final Rose, and shared that she already had one big thing in common with Joey.

“I’m originally from Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, and I’m super proud to be from there ... [but] in terms of dating, not the best place to date,” Lea said. She hoped she’d have better luck after moving to Los Angeles, but alas, she didn’t. So, the 23-year-old turned to The Bachelor for a chance to find love.

Lea and Joey seemed to connect during their brief meeting at After the Final Rose, with the contestant even suggesting that they could “come back home to each other” in Hawaiʻi.

But starting your Bachelor journey before Night 1 doesn’t always guarantee success in Bachelor Mansion. Drama swirled around Season 27’s Brianna Thorbourne, when other contestants felt intimidated by her early First Impression Rose. That tension ultimately led to Brianna sending herself home early.

Lea wasn’t given an early rose, but she did get an envelope she was instructed not to open before the first night. “Believe me, it will absolutely change everything,” Jesse Palmer promised.

ABC/Christopher Willard

Did Lea have better luck? Joey’s season is just beginning, but recent leaks paint a picture of what’s to come. Spoilers ahead!

Before The Bachelor

According to Lea’s Instagram, she’s been living in Los Angeles for nearly 18 months. But she regularly shares photos of her trips home to Hawaiʻi (she hails from Waipahu), plus other travels to New York, Australia, and beyond. These getaways track with Lea’s Bachelor bio, where she states that she “loves spending time painting, hiking, and being by the ocean.” By day, she works as an account manager.

Lea’s Mystery Card Shocked Her

Before the Jan. 22 premiere, People shared a preview clip of Lea opening the card and saying, “Oh my God,” before burying her face in her hands. She was worried the card made her a “target,” she explained, and her reaction seemed to confirm that fear.

If you’re one for Bachelor spoilers, you might have already learned via Reality Steve that Lea’s envelope held a twist: the ability to steal a one-on-one date from another woman. But the Bachelor Nation blogger said Lea ultimately burned the letter, deciding she didn’t want an unfair advantage. Joey gave her his First Impression Rose in recognition of the sweet (and strategic) gesture.

Lea & Joey Go International

Disney/John Fleenor

According to Reality Steve, Lea and Joey’s early connection lasts throughout much of the season. Lea reportedly travels to several international destinations, including Malta and Spain, but is eliminated in Canada shortly before the hometown dates.