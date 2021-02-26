It's been a year since Christopher Meloni's Law & Order spinoff was announced, and fans have been eagerly awaiting Elliot Stabler's return to the NYPD and TV screens across the country. After a long wait, the much-anticipated Law & Order: Organized Crime series will air on April 1 following a special SVU crossover episode on NBC. Here is everything you need to know about the new Law & Order spinoff, including the plot, teaser, what Stabler's been up to, and details about his reunion with Mariska Hargitay, aka Olivia Benson.

The plot of Law & Order: Organized Crime

According to NBC, the new spinoff will see Stabler return to the force "to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss." (Uh oh — the man has a wife and five kids.) "However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning." The summary continued, "Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one."

As Law & Order fans are sure to remember (perhaps painfully), Meloni departed SVU between Seasons 12 and 13 due to a dispute over his contract. For what it's worth, he didn't like how it all went down, either, telling People that the situation was "inelegant" despite how much he enjoyed pursuing new opportunities after.

Will Mariska Hargitay costar?

For their entire tenure together, Meloni and Hargitay were beloved for their characters' chemistry as partners — so naturally, fans have been eager to see them reunite on screen. Hargitay, of course, is still busy leading the very-much-ongoing SVU, so viewers won't see them star together on an ongoing basis. "I hear she has her own day job," Meloni joked with The Talk in July.

However, the pair will appear together via a crossover event during the April 1 SVU episode at 9.m. ET, just before Organized Crime premieres at 10 p.m. ET. Beyond that event, seeing Benson and Stabler together during other special episodes isn't totally out of the question. As Meloni told The Talk, he is game for "whatever we can slice away, whatever the writers come up with. I think we will both be looking forward to playing with each other in each other's sandbox."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

No matter what, fans can rest assured knowing that Meloni and Hargitay have remained friends despite their distance on-screen. "She and I stayed connected," Meloni told People, explaining that he enjoyed observing his costar's "growth" and the process of "finding her own way" after he left the show.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime cast

Now that viewers know who won't be a leading member of the cast, they may be excited to find out who will: Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger are all series regulars, according to Deadline.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime trailer

NBC has only a teaser trailer so far, but the brief clip perfectly reflects both Meloni's and Stabler's time away from Law & Order.

"You know how so much time has passed that you can't reach out," Stabler says in the clip, aptly titled "Stabler's Coming Home." "Days turn into months, turn into years, and... I just kept waiting for the right moment." Well, there's no need to worry anymore because Stabler is back in action.

On Feb. 25, NBC also released a teaser for the SVU side of the upcoming crossover event. It shows old clips of the partners together before flashing to modern-day Benson at a crime scene. She hears Stabler call, "Liv!" from off-screen, to which she simply responds a stunned, "Elliot." We don't actually see the beloved duo together just yet — it is a teaser, after all — but that's all the more reason to tune in on April 1. Until then, catch Meloni (and see if he spills any Organized Crime news) as he presents at the 2021 Golden Globes.