Leslie Fhima started watching The Bachelor when her children were younger and has been hooked ever since. So when ABC announced plans for The Golden Bachelor, the 64-year-old fitness instructor jumped at the opportunity and applied.

At this stage of her life, Leslie is looking for a man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love with inaugural lead Gerry Turner, a 71-year-old widower. When producers asked why she’s looking for love now, the Minneapolis mother of three replied with a laugh, “I’ve been ready for a long time!” in a Golden Bachelor teaser.

That doesn’t necessarily mean her dating life has lacked excitement, though. In an interview with Minnesota’s Star Tribune, Leslie’s son, Eli Fhima, revealed that she once dated Prince in her late teens and early 20s. What’s more, the late music icon wrote his 1979 song, “Sexy Dancer,” about Leslie, according to Eli, who also claims that his mom ended the romance to tour Europe with the Ice Follies. “Not only did she date Prince, but she broke up with Prince,” he told the paper.

As she moves forward in her Golden Bachelor journey, here’s everything to know about Leslie.

Leslie Fhima’s Job

ABC/Craig Sjodin

According to Leslie’s Golden Bachelor bio, she “may best be known as a former professional figure skater,” and athletics are still a major part of her life. A former aerobics champion who has run 10 marathons, Leslie now works as a personal trainer and is passionate about helping others live their best lives. After opening her first fitness studio in the ’80s, she founded Soul612 and has been an instructor at Lifetime Athletic since 2007, per her LinkedIn.

Outside of the fitness world, Leslie is also the founder of PowerBark, which she described as a “meal on the run for the dog on the go.” Explaining why she created the canine meal replacement bar, she wrote on LinkedIn, “As a personal trainer, I'd often take my dog Sadie with me all day. She would miss her meals until we got home later. I was eating a protein bar one day when I thought ‘why can't there be something like this for dogs?’”

Leslie Fhima’s Family

Leslie — who split from her ex, restaurateur David Fhima, in the ’90s — has three adult children and is a self-described “glama” to three grandkids. She also loves spending time with her mini Aussiedoodle, Billie.

The Star Tribune featured Leslie in a 2020 article about the “new breed of active, tech-savvy grandparents,” in which she described sledding, swimming, having dance parties with her grandkids, and teaching her grandson to snowboard. “I keep their car seats in my car so we're always ready to go,” Leslie said. “I used to joke, that's a real buzzkill when guys walk me to my car after a date.”

Leslie Fhima’s Instagram

Outside of showcasing her love for figure skating and dancing, Leslie uses Instagram to share her “glama” adventures — including their dance parties and outings to Minnesota pro sporting events — and how important the role is to her.

“Sometimes I wake up and I still can’t believe this world.. it’s so foreign.. unknown.. often scary,” she captioned a 2020 Instagram post. “Then I take a walk with my grandkids and remember to see it through their eyes.. a simpler time where going to get ice cream and watching the sunset is just fine for them.. being with the people who matters most in their life and spending quality time with all of us.”

In addition to posting the time she met her favorite Bachelorette, Michelle Young, at a Giveon concert in September 2022, Leslie also shared content from an “amazing” Lil Wayne show in April. In her ABC bio, she also named Lady Gaga and Post Malone as topping her Best Concerts Ever list.

Leslie Fhima Golden Bachelor Spoilers

Potential spoilers ahead for Leslie’s Golden Bachelor journey. Even before Leslie was revealed to be a Golden Bachelor contestant, Reality Steve reported that Gerry was filming a hometown date in Minnesota. On Aug. 30, the Bachelor Nation blogger claimed that not only did Leslie take Gerry on a hometown date, but she is one of the final two contestants who meet Gerry’s family in Costa Rica ahead of the final rose ceremony.