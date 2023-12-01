Despite calling her “the one,” The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner relegated Leslie Fhima to second place when he sent her home from Costa Rica during the Nov. 30 season finale.

During their last emotional date, Leslie said she sensed something was off all day, starting when she met Gerry’s family. After leaving their date without promising Leslie anything, Gerry returned to tell her he decided to give Theresa his final rose.

“Everything you told me was a complete lie,” Leslie said, before telling Gerry exactly how much he had hurt her. “I’m heartbroken again, but now I have to do it in front of the whole world.”

Re-Claiming Costa Rica?

Since the ABC series was filmed in August, it seems she has had time to process the heartache, though, because Leslie is already planning to return to the site of the breakup — and she won’t be flying solo.

In early January, Leslie is hosting a fitness retreat in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, through her Soul612 company, promising “much-neededdo relaxation” and an opportunity to “form bonds that will last a lifetime.” If that doesn’t sound familiar enough, she’s also including an ATV excursion, which Golden Bachelor fans will recall, is also a “special” activity she did with Gerry on a one-on-one date.

Leslie’s history with the Central American country pre-dates Gerry and The Golden Bachelor, though. She hosted a similar retreat in November 2022, writing on Instagram, “I absolutely love it here!” Then, in the midst of when Hometowns were reportedly filmed, she added 14 separate posts on Aug. 19, including a photo of her surfing in Costa Rica.

Leslie’s Life Now

Instagram also offers a few more clues about Leslie’s life after The Golden Bachelor wrapped filming. Following her and Gerry’s breakup, she returned to Minnesota, where she’s been sharing glimpses at her “Glama” life, including making her famous S’more bars and throwing impromptu dance parties with her three grandchildren.

Leslie has also run into Michelle Young, a fellow Minnesotan who knows a thing or two about Bachelor Nation heartbreak. She seems to have bounced back fairly quickly on her own, though.

About two weeks post-breakup, Leslie wrote in an Instagram caption that she was “all smiles,” and as the season aired she still fondly used the phrase “so special” in multiple captions to describe several moments with Gerry.