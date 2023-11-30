Every Golden Bachelorette Rumor About Who Will Lead The Potential Spinoff

Gerry Turner isn’t the only one who fell in love with The Golden Bachelor women. Though ABC has yet to announce The Golden Bachelorette, fans, producers, and even Gerry himself are clamoring for one of the ladies to return and front their own senior spin-off.

Producer Jason Erlich recently told The Hollywood Reporter that his team is “really hopeful” the franchise will expand.

“It will be different; it will be almost like doing it for the first time all over again with The Golden Bachelorette,” he said. “What is it going to be like with 20-some older men living in the Bachelor Mansion? We don’t know, but I’m pretty sure it will be different and interesting. And that’s what makes me want to watch.”

Jesse & Gerry Are On Board

Before his season premiere, Gerry told Bustle that he “would love to see” a Golden Bachelorette season. “I think several of the women on my season would be excellent on The Golden Bachelorette,” he said.

More recently, host Jesse Palmer revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he’s “been clamoring for” a woman-led spin-off, too. But he couldn’t single one of the women out as a potential lead because “there’s a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity.”

Disney/John Fleenor

“I would also love to see a mansion full of 70-something-year-old guys just trying to fix everything around the mansion all day with their hands down their pants," Jesse said. "Snoring and falling asleep on the couch during the day. I think it’d be pretty compelling, actually, to watch.”

Golden Bachelorette Front-Runners

Spoilers ahead. ABC usually selects their next lead from one of the previous season’s final contestants. In Gerry’s case, that would put Theresa Nist, Leslie Fhima, and Faith Martin at the top of the contenders list.

It remains to be seen who Gerry chooses in the Golden Bachelor finale, but if Reality Steve’s spoiler that Gerry and Theresa are engaged is correct, that would leave Leslie and Faith as the front-runners.

John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Because Leslie has yet to be eliminated, she hasn’t commented on if she’d be interested. However, Faith, who finished third after Hometowns, already told Bustle that she’d be open to the possibility.

“It would be hard to say no to anything they offered me because it was such a great experience,” she said. “I don’t know what they look for; I thought it was always the runner-up [who becomes the Bachelorette], and I’m not the runner-up... But they can probably get me to do anything for them — that’s how much I love the crew.”

There’s another clue in Faith’s favor. The Bachelor Data Instagram account crunched the numbers in February, and figured out that, in the past, the third-place finishers have been the most common Bachelorette selections.

Who Else Is In The Running?

Despite solidifying her place as an early front-runner, Joan Vassos left The Golden Bachelor early in Week 3 to tend to a family matter. Producers even tried to help her return, but a comeback wasn’t in the cards.

During a recent chat with Bustle, Joan revealed she’d be down to co-lead The Golden Bachelorette with her bunkmate Sandra Mason.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I think that we would be good together,” Joan said, making an early request for the lower bunk if she goes back. (On The Golden Bachelor, she volunteered to sleep on the top bunk because Sandra’s knee replacement made climbing more difficult.) “[There’s] no animosity when something great happens to each other.”

Speaking to E! at the Women Tell All taping, Kathy Swarts, Ellen Goltzer, and Susan Noles were among the women who also threw their hats in the ring. “I don't think they could find 22 guys who could keep up with me, so there's that,” Kathy joked. “But who wouldn't want to be? I mean, the chance to find love, the chance to meet great people. Who wouldn't want that?”

Golden Bachelorette Filming

Though ABC has yet to announce The Golden Bachelorette, one Reddit user claimed that the network is already casting potential suitors. In the past, The Bachelorette has typically filmed shortly after The Bachelor finishes airing.

ABC/John Fleenor

While many fans think Leslie’s reported heartbreaking ending would make her a natural fit for Golden Bachelorette, she might not be available to film if ABC follows the same pattern. The reason? She’s running a five-day fitness retreat in Costa Rica — where she and Gerry reportedly broke up — in January.

That’s not to say the network couldn’t adjust the filming schedule if she’s “the one” they want to lead their inaugural Golden Bachelorette season, though.