Lewis Hamilton Is Changing His Name For The Sweetest Reason

Formula One’s leading man is changing his name, and we’re all for it. As per the Independent, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he will change his name as a tribute to his mother, by adopting her surname Larbalestier.

Hamilton made the announcement while speaking at the 2022 Dubai Expo, and revealed that, although he is “really proud” of his family’s name, he does not believe a woman should part ways with her surname after getting married. “None of you might know that my mum’s surname is Larbalestier. And I’m just about to put that in my name.” Hamilton continued, “I don’t really fully understand the whole idea of why, when people get married, the woman loses her name. I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name.”

When asked about the timing of his forthcoming name change, the racing champ added, “Hopefully soon. We are working on it.” As Sky reports, Hamilton’s parents, father Anthony and mother Carmen, split when he was just two years old. Despite their separation, Hamilton has maintained a close relationship with both of his parents, and, in December 2021, received his knighthood at Windsor Castle with his mother by his side.

ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP/Getty Images

The announcement of Hamilton’s name change arrives ahead of his attempt to win back the Forumla One title in Bahrain on the weekend commencing March 19. “Bahrain is going to be tough,” Hamilton said at the Dubai Expo on Monday, March 14. “I am really hoping that when I get on the call this evening — with my team at Brackley and Brixworth — they have found some tricks and ways to extract more from this car.”