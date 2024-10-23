In the wake of Liam Payne’s death at 31 on Oct. 16, many of the late singer’s family, friends, and fans have paid tribute to him on social media as part of their grieving process. His girlfriend, model Kate Cassidy, joined them on Oct. 23, sharing a heartbreaking tribute to her “best friend” and now “guardian angel.”

Cassidy, who was first linked to Payne in October 2022, posted eight photos of the couple on Instagram, alongside a poignant letter to her late love. She also included a photo of him, a note he’d written, and an explanation of the “angel number” 444, which held special significance to them.

“I don’t even know where to begin,” Cassidy started her letter. “My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words.”

She went on to address how much the former One Direction star meant to people, saying, “I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone--millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

She also struggled with the past tense, adding, “You are--because I can’t say were--my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did.”

Cassidy remembered Payne’s “contagious” energy and the how he’d light up “every room.” She made it clear how much she feels his absence, writing, “I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side.”

“It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself,” she added. “I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.”

Cassidy further mourned the future they had planned together. She revealed he’d written a note he’d asked her not to look at that said, “Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.” Looking ahead, she promised to love him and keep him with her and called him “a guardian angel.”

