Netflix’s Emily In Paris Season 4 ended with Lily Collins’ Emily Cooper swapping the French capital for Rome. However, the series lead would rather see her character reside in another major European city.

In a new interview with the BBC, Collins said it “would be so fun” to see Emily Cooper move to London in a possible spinoff, as the character would be fond of the city’s hotspots, including Portobello Road, Big Ben, Hamleys toy store, and Buckingham Palace. “She would try and get the guards to smile but I'm not sure she'd be able to do that,” the actor joked.

Collins, who currently lives in London while starring in the West End production, Barcelona, also listed what she loves about the U.K. capital, which she says “feels like home.”

“I love the Tube but most of all I love sitting on the front of a double-decker bus and looking out of the window,” the actor continued. “I don’t even have a plan on where I want to go, I just sit there and see all the sights and people.”

Collins also said she and her husband, Charlie McDowell, enjoy walking their dogs on Hampstead Heath in their down time. “I go there so often,” she added. “It really is huge and it actually feels like countryside even though you're in London.”

Chef Gabriel’s Emily In Paris Future

Cooper’s co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays Emily in Paris’ heartthrob chef Gabriel, also recently discussed his character’s place on the show, revealing that he may not return for Season 5.

In a new interview with IndieWire, the actor expressed his frustrations with the direction of his character, adding that Gabriel has “slowly turned into guacamole.”

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” Bravo said, adding that he’s “never been so far away from him.”

The actor also revealed that “because my contract ends at Season 4,” he’s now questioning whether or not he’ll reprise the role in future seasons. Bravo continued, “I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore.”