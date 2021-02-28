Lily Collins' Fiancé Is Basically Hollywood Royalty

2020 was a big year for Lily Collins. Not only did she act in two Golden Globe-nominated Netflix projects (Emily in Paris and Mank), but she also announced her engagement to Charlie McDowell with a sweet ring pic on Instagram in September. McDowell may be an unfamiliar name for some, so it's time to learn about Collins' beau.

McDowell may not be an actor himself, but he is no stranger to Hollywood. As a filmmaker, he's best known for directing and executive-producing the dreamy, surreal romantic drama The One I Love starring Elizabeth Moss and Mark Duplass. McDowell has also previously been linked to other actors, including Emilia Clarke and Rooney Mara.

His connection to the industry goes beyond that 2014 film debut, though. His mom is Mary Steenburgen, who viewers know and love from Elf, Happiest Season, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. His father, Malcolm McDowell, is an actor himself, with a pretty lengthy resumé. And of course, Steenburgen's husband (and McDowell's stepfather) is none other than Ted Danson, aka Michael from The Good Place, Sam from Cheers, and, most recently, Mayor Neil Bremer in Mr. Mayor. It's a pretty famous family, but Collins is no stranger to having well-known relatives: Her dad is musician Phil Collins of Tarzan fame and classics songs like In the Air Tonight.

In November, Collins talked with Byrdie about the engagement and what she was looking forward to most. "Honestly, I’m so excited to be a wife," she said. "I don't think of it in any way, shape, or form to do with whether or not I'm a feminist. To me, it's more like, I can't wait to be with this person, and now we get to plan something that we'll have for the rest of our lives."

Though some viewers may not want to see Emily in Paris win a Golden Globe on Feb. 28, we will be watching to see if (and how) McDowell makes a sweet show of support for his new fiancée at the virtual event.