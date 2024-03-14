Lindsay Lohan Says Husband Bader Shammas Makes Her “Feel Safer”

After tying the knot in 2022, Lindsay Lohan is getting candid about her marriage. In a new interview with Bustle, the actor opened up about how her husband, Bader Shammas, makes her “feel safer,” especially when it comes to her career.

Lohan met the financier years after moving to Dubai in 2014. Shammas proposed to her on the set of her Netflix movie Falling For Christmas. They got married in 2022, and welcomed their first child last year. The two recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party, which she said was “not my husband’s choice of a date night.”

However, she tells Bustle that Shammas is right by her side when it comes to her public-facing career. “He will support me because I’m in it. You know what I mean?”

In fact, Lohan has gotten him involved in some of her projects, with Shammas being credited as an executive producer on her new Netflix film Irish Wish. “He’s very intuitive and has a very good understanding of how things are going to work out in the end,” she says. “He can kind of foresee things. So I like getting his advice on everything and having him be a part of it. I just feel safer.”

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are seen at the premiere of Irish Wish on March 5, 2024 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Shammas and their 9-month-old son, Luai, are regularly on set with Lohan. The actor recalls becoming emotional when filming her upcoming Netflix Christmas movie with Kristin Chenoweth and Tim Meadows. “I had a scene where I was crying, and then my husband surprised me with the baby on set, so then I was crying again, happy tears,” she says.

While Shammas may be new to Hollywood, Lohan says he’s committed to supporting her acting resurgence. They’re even looking to move from Dubai back to Lohan’s home country — but not full-time.

“We’re probably going to start to spend more time here [in the United States],” she says. “We’re not sure yet. We’re still deciding. We’re looking now.”