If you’re going to hard-launch your new beau, the Oscars is a glamorous way to do so. The stars were out at the 2024 Academy Awards, from nominees like Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone to music icons like Ariana Grande and Bad Bunny. However, celebrity couples ended up making a statement after the show.

While a few paired-up stars walked the proper Oscars red carpet, keeping the spotlight firmly on the nominees, celebrity couples came out in droves for the after-parties, including some notable duos who made their red carpet debuts.

From newlyweds Chris Evans and Alba Baptista finally making their first public appearance together, to Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan making it red carpet-official, the Oscars were many stars’ chosen way to make their new relationship public.

Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista, Chris Evans arrives at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Captain America finally has a date for red-carpet soirees. After tying the knot in September, Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, made their long-awaited red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Evans donned a red suit that matched the carpet, while Baptista kept it simple with a black-and-white gown and a stunning statement necklace.

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan posing at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

After months of dating speculation, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their relationship red carpet-official — well, kind of. The two arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together, and posed separately but next to each other on the red carpet, letting each other shine on their own.

Keoghan sported a friendship bracelet with Carpenter’s name, just like the one he wore when he supported the singer as she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. They eventually came together for a fun snapshot inside the soiree.

Reneé Rapp & Towa Bird

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fans had wondered for a while if Reneé Rapp was dating Towa Bird after the two were spotted getting cozy on stage at her shows. They made it official on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party’s red carpet. Hong Kong-born singer-songwriter Bird was an opening act on Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour across North America and Europe, and she often joined her on stage for “Tummy Hurts.”

Justin Theroux & Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband has moved on. Justin Theroux made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The actors were first linked back in February 2023, and that summer, they showed off some PDA in New York, all but confirming their new romance.