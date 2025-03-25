During the March 24 Bachelor finale, Grant finally arrived at the “impossible decision” that’s been teased all season long — ultimately choosing to propose to Juliana Pasquarosa instead of Litia Garr.

While viewers could see how conflicted Grant was in the days and hours leading up to the final rose ceremony, Litia had no idea. So when he told her, “I’m not your person,” and had a stronger emotional connection with Juliana, she was blindsided.

A Heart-Wrenching Scene

Viewers agonized as Litia realized she wasn’t there for a proposal but a breakup. Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner was visibly upset watching along in the live After the Final Rose audience.

“Gerry is all of Bachelor Nation rn,” one viewer paid. Others wondered why Grant would continue to tell Litia he loved her if he was going to propose to someone else.

In the Dominican Republic, Litia just had one question: “When did it change?”

Grant reiterated that he did love her, adding that he hoped she wouldn’t see him differently. “Well I do, for sure. Come on, now,” she said, eliciting cheers from the audience and fans at home.

Disney/Christopher Willard

Supporting Litia

“Litia is absolutely serving and standing up for herself and I LOVE THIS???,” one viewer wrote on X.

When Grant told Litia he was “concerned” about her feelings at the moment, she assured him she had the answers she needed. “I’m disappointed... yeah, you’re different than I thought,” she said.

“Give it to him Litia!” said one fan.

She would later share at After the Final Rose that Grant had intimated she was the one from their first date — saying he wanted to end the show with her back in Los Angeles, giving her a journal in Madrid “so we could read through it together at the end,” and saying he couldn’t wait to get engaged the night before their would-be proposal.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

As Litia told Grant during their breakup, “Juliana is a beautiful woman,” she said. “And she deserves love, and I love her. And I would have a lot of questions if I were her, from the things that you’ve said to me.”

“Litia just ATE and left NO crumbs,” one fan said. “Girl needs to teach a college course on Holding Men Accountable ™.”

While there won’t be a Bachelorette season in the near future (ICYMI, the show’s on a hiatus), several fans called for Litia to take on the lead role next. But if not, Bachelor in Paradise is officially happening this summer...