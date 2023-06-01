Lizzo Claps Back At Rude Fan’s Tweet About Her Body Image

With empowerment anthems such as “Juice” and “Good as Hell,” Grammy winner Lizzo has become known among her fans as the queen of all things self-love. In a recent string of now-private Twitter posts, the hitmaker clapped back at social media comments regarding her body image, which, as Lizzo pointed out, is, unfortunately, a regular occurrence on her Twitter feed.

“I just logged onto this app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis,” she wrote on May 31, responding to a tweet that questioned her body weight. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world.”

As Buzzfeed notes, the hitmaker added that she is “tired” of having to explain herself when it comes to her own body, adding: “This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out ... Y’all speak on s*** y’all know nothing about.” Responding to another tweet that claimed Lizzo’s body image is “her brand,” the singer disagreed, clarifying: “I’m not trying to be fat. I’m not trying to be smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy.”

Fans were quick to rally behind Lizzo following the recent Twitter exchanges, with one user writing: “I just wish people would leave Lizzo alone.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has clapped back at comments relating to her body image in recent weeks. Following her performance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, the singer had a savage reply to one rude fan’s tweet regarding her on-stage outfit requesting she “put some clothes on,” prompting Lizzo to simply respond: “F*** you b****.”

Lizzo in 2023. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans of the singer were again quick to send their messages of support, with one user writing: “You tell her Lizzo.” Meanwhile, another fan also commented at the time: “I don’t want anyone to disrespect my queen like that,” and one user also wrote: “Lizzo has time today.”